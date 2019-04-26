KALISPELL - A man faces felony charges after a vehicle crashed into a house in Evergreen and killed a teen girl who was sleeping in the house, authorities say.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says Jared Parsons, 31, is jailed on charges of vehicular negligent homicide, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license.
The victim is identified as Erin Howk, 15, of Kalispell. Her body will be autopsied.
Sheriff Brian Heino says the case remains under investigation by the Montana Highway Patrol.
MHP says Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.
Story updated 11 AM with new info from sheriff's office.