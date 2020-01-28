UPDATE 7:00 PM - According to the Hungry Horse News, the suspect has been apprehended, and there are no injuries to report.
KALISPELL - The SWAT team in the Flathead has been called to an incident in Hungry Horse.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office posted on Twitter, asking the public to avoid the 200 to 500 block of River Drive.
According to the Hungry Horse News, a man was hiding out inside a home after a reported pursuit.
The man ran into a vacation home on River Drive first, and asked people who were in a hot tub to help him find a place to hide, according to the newspaper. One of the people in the hot tub, was an Air Force veteran who reportedly pushed the man out of the house. The man then took off on foot and headed inside another home in the area.
