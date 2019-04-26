The National Weather Service says the Flathead area may see high winds on Saturday and Sunday that could knock trees over.
From NWS Missoula:
Two cold fronts will affect the region Saturday and Sunday causing two wind events. The second event on Sunday will be the stronger. Wet soils are the factor that can make all the difference for this event, since trees may blow over easier than they would have last fall or this winter with dry or frozen soils.
- Saturday: Strong westerly winds Saturday with minimal impacts other than blowing loose objects around. Winds around 20 mph gusting into the 30's are possible.
- Sunday: Winds will change to northerly. Expected winds will be 20-30 mph with gusts near 40 mph at times.