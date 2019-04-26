Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO NOON MDT SUNDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A WIND ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO NOON MDT SUNDAY. * WINDS...NORTH 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * WHERE...FLATHEAD VALLEY. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO NOON MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS WILL BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT.