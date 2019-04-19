KALISPELL - Police say a man died of a self-inflicted gunshot after a standoff at Woodland Park.
A release from the Kalispell Police Department says the call came in a little before noon of a 58-year-old man making suicidal statements.
Local police and sheriff's deputies responded and evacuated the park.
Officers spoke with the man and asked him to not harm himself, but they say he went back inside his vehicle. Officers heard a single gunshot and found the man dead.
The Montana State Division of Criminal Investigations will investigate the case.