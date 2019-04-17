57092918_2127264087320870_8524385153315766272_n.jpg

ST. IGNATIUS - Local high school students created amazing Montana-inspired custom sneakers in hopes of winning an $80,000 prize.

St. Ignatius Public School staff say only 500 schools are even selected to compete in the Vans design contest.

57052313_2127264073987538_2861496006472630272_n.jpg

According to a Facebook post, students in Mrs. Shelman's classes are submitting two creative takes on Vans: One, a set of sneakers with intricate bead work and tiny paintings depicting bison, mountains and local flowers. The other: A set of sneakers carved and sculpted into a realistic bison skull.

57244789_2127264067320872_8332843974284804096_n.jpg

The school says students Azia-Rain Umphrey, Olivia Garland, Annalysia DuMontier, Maria Bugeda de Bonilla, and Yvonne Baty were on the art team.

The Vans Custom Culture shoe design contest will award $80,000 to pay for an art room upgrade for the school that wins.

