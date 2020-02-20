EVERGREEN, Mont. - A Kalispell man was reportedly holding a baby while running around in a street, and parking lot on Wednesday.
At 8:37 p.m., Flathead County Deputies received a welfare check report out of worry for the baby's safety. Angel W. Perez, 26, was reportedly behaving paranoid, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Another report accused Perez of allegedly sprinting in street and a parking lot at Town Pump off Highway 2 East while shirtless, and holding the baby.
The deputies took the baby after negotiating with Perez. The baby was evaluated by medical personnel.
Perez was treated at location of the incident, and sent to the hospital to be examined further. He faces child endangerment charges.