SEELEY LAKE- The Snow Creek Fire has more than doubled in size in the last 48 hours.
The lightning-caused fire sparked Friday in an area 19 miles northeast of Condon. It's burning on a slope about one-and-a-half miles up from the South Fork of the Flathead River.
The fire has engulfed over 1,000 acres, and crews are working to protect the Black Bear Administrative site, as the fire is expected to continue growing toward it.
Other structure protection work continues at the Salmon Forks cabin, and the big and little Salmon pack bridges.
Crews are also prepared to begin protection on the Mudlake Lookout if it becomes necessary.
Nearby Seeley residents say they aren't concerned at this point in time, and that they've seen haze much worse than what they see today.
Seeley Lake and connected waterways are usually a draw for visitors all summer, but when fire season begins, the town is all too familiar with fire affecting their town and businesses.
Two years ago, the Rice Ridge fire was too close for comfort, and with the Snow Creek Fire, as well as the fire near Lincoln, residents say heavy smoke in the air can really hurt local business.
"They just pass right through, it's really uncomfortable to be here and if you have asthma or heart problems you just can't breathe so they just kind of wander right through," resident Chris Jewett said of tourists. "When we had the fire a couple years ago it was a big killer for local businesses."
Seeley Lake residents are hoping the haze stays mild this season.
Fire crews working on the Snow Creek Fire said they have made contact with all known parties recreating in the area, and they are still conducting trail sweeps and assisting people with adjusting their travel plans.