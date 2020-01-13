MISSOULA - Right now there are three school closures/delays in western Montana For January 13.
According to Flathead County Superintendent of Schools Jack Eggensperger, Olney-Bissel School is closed due to a power outage.
Superintendent Eggensperger also announced Frosty West Glacier School is closed today due to weather conditions.
Right now, St. Regis School is on a two hour delay due to driving conditions and weather. A final decision on a whether or not the school will close today will be announced by 8 a.m.