Lolo residents are asking where they can find sandbags after isolated flooding or ponding.
Residents say they're seeing standing water off of Lakeside Drive and near Red Fox Road.
The National Weather Service lists the Bitterroot River in "action stage" as of Saturday morning. The river is expected to approach minor flood stage Saturday.
Days of rain mixed with melting snow pack is leading to swollen rivers.
The Clark Fork River west of Missoula has been in minor flood stage for days and is expected to crest Sunday morning around 9.5 feet, two feet above flood stage.
Missoula County has devoted this website to flood information.