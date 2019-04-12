Polson Rural Fire Department encouraging voters to re-extend 5 mill levy

MISSOULA- April 17th in Lake County, voters will weigh in on whether to extend a levy to fund county needs, including a new fire station.
This 5 mill levy was voted in seven years ago, and Polson Rural Fire officials are encouraging voters to extend it for another seven years.
Voters will have the option to re-extend this 5 mill levy that was originally established to capital improvements for the district.
The new extension would allow the Polson Rural Fire District to continue current projects like finishing the current construction of the new firehouse as well as continue to upgrade response apparatuses.
The levy will have zero cost increase.