A popular restaurant just outside of Kalispell has been forced to temporarily close their doors after a truck came crashing through their wall.
According to the restaurant owners, just before 2 a.m. on July 12, a truck was preparing to take a left turn when the car behind it hit the bumper and sent the truck fishtailing into the main dining area of the Charlie Wong Saigon Garden in Evergreen at 2316 US Highway 2 East.
The Wong family says no one was inside when it happened and the two drivers walked away with only minor injuries. However, the damage to the restaurant is so significant they are forced to close down operations at this location temporarily.
The Saigon Garden has been a staple in the community since 1996. Since posting about the crash last week, the Wong family says it has been shared hundreds of times and the out-pour of support from their community is making the process easier.
Repairs could take up to two months. In the meantime, their loyal patrons can still enjoy their cuisine at their Kalispell south side location at 1645 US 93 South.
The family is also in the process of opening up a new spot called Pho 888 near Target on July 29.