POLSON - The number of whooping cough cases in Lake County has now grown to 19, and health officials said on Wednesday that four of the cases include infants.
The following post is from the Lake County Public Health Facebook page:
Lake County/Flathead Reservation has bumped up to 19 confirmed Pertussis cases. The outbreak is now considered to be community-wide.
Ages:
• <1 year = 4 (3 week, 1 mos., 3 mos., 7 mos.)
• 1-4 years = 5
• 5-10 years = 6
• >10 years = 4
Vaccination status:
• Unvaccinated = 13
• Under vaccinated = 4
• Fully vaccinated = 2 (18 yr. old)
Household contacts of confirmed cases should be treated as well as close contacts considered to be at high risk; pregnant women, infants and those who are immunocompromised.
If you have questions regarding Pertussis or your vaccination status, please give us a call at 883-7288.
For more information on Pertussis, visit the CDC website.