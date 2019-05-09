CHARLO - One person died and another was taken to the hospital for serious injuries after a rollover crash in Lake County. Investigators say it's unclear at this time who was driving.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just after 4:00 PM Wednesday, when a vehicle on Hillside Road overturned near Two Creek Lane, near Charlo.
The vehicle reportedly hit a fence and tree.
A woman was ejected from the vehicle and died on the scene. The other person in the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
MHP said it's unclear who was driving the car.
Speed is believe to be a factor in the crash.
MHP is still investigating.