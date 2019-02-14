COLUMBIA FALLS - One man is dead and another is in custody after an early morning shooting in the Flathead.
The following is a press release from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office:
In the early morning hours of February 14th at approximately 1:30 am, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Coram for a report of shots fired.
Flathead County Sheriff’s Deputies and an Officer from the Columbia Falls Police Department responded and identified 54 year old William Melton who died at the scene due to gunshot wounds.
The suspect was identified as 19 year old Martin Chandler, and was apprehended a few minutes later by Deputies. Chandler is being held on "No Bail" for Deliberate Homicide. His photo is attached to this release.
Detectives are diligently working through the investigation. The case remains under investigation and further information will be released as it becomes available.
We want to thank the Columbia Falls Police Department for their assistance.