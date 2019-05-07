KALISPELL - One person is dead and another person is injured after a crash on Highway 2 not far from Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell.
Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports the call came in just after 10:20 AM Tuesday.
MHP says a Subaru Forester was attempting to merge onto the highway from the shoulder of the road. The driver of the Subaru reportedly merged into the outside lane and tried to turn left into the path of a Kenworth truck.
The driver of the truck reportedly tried to avoid the Subaru but ultimately hit the driver's side door of the car.
Both vehicles crossed northbound traffic and went off the road according to MHP.
The driver of the Subarau, a 68-year-old woman from Columbia Falls was pronounced dead at the scene.
MHP is investigating the crash.
The name of the victim has not been released.