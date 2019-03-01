PABLO, Mont. - One person has died after a shooting in Pablo Thursday night, according to law enforcement.
A release from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said a call to 911 came in just after 9:30 PM Thursday, for a shooting on Division Street in Pablo.
Lake County Sheriff's Deputies, CSKT Tribal Police and Montana Highway Partol responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers found a man had been shot several times. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Ronan where he died as a result of his injuries.
A suspect is being held in the Lake County Jail. Investigators are working to interview witnesses.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they are available.