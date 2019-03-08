UPDATE: Officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have brought in a horse trailer and are working to relocate the moose and calf. Officials tranquilized the mother moose and calf to safely load them into a horse trailer.
MISSOULA - Police have closed off a block of Pine Street after spotting a moose and calf grazing outside an office building.
Police sent a reverse 911 message to people within a half-mile radius of the area where the moose was spotted.
The moose was first spotted in the 200 block of East Pine Street near the Peak Health and Wellness Center downtown.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials say the reports of moose in downtown Missoula came in Thursday night. They believe these moose are the same moose that forced trail closures in Greenough Park earlier this week.
Law enforcement and FWP are on scene. FWP says the best case scenario is to keep people back and allow the moose to leave the area.
