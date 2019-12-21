KALISPELL- A report of shots fired was made to the Kalispell Police Department after midnight on December 21 according to a release from Chief Doug Overman.
Kalispell responded to the 1500 block of 7th Avenue West and found multiple rounds fired into a duplex in the area.
Rounds also struck other nearby residences according to the release.
One minor injury was reported and the victim declined medical treatment.
According to the release one residence took most of the rounds with others being struck during the shooting.
The shooting is under investigation at this time and the Kalispell Police Department activated its Major Crime Unit.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you are asked to call the Kalispell Police Department at 758-7780, or Detective Karen Webster at 758-7791.
We will continue to bring you updates on the incident as they become available.