KALISPELL -- There was a disturbance with a weapon report in the lower west side of Kalispell on Wednesday around 8:20 a.m.
When Kalispell Police Department arrived at the reported incident, the suspect already fled, according to a release. The suspect's vehicle was located at a home off of Whitefish Stage Road.
Officers tried to communicate with the suspect, but he refused to cooperate.
While awaiting a search warrant, the Special Response Teams from the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Kalispell Police Department secured the home.
According to the release, the suspect willingly stepped out of the home after tactical team officers placed a distraction device outside of it. Officers arrested the suspect.
The release says no hostages are involved.
This is an ongoing story and we will update you with more information.