A popular downtown Missoula restaurant is opening a second location across town right in time for Valentine's Day.
Notorious P.I.G. is getting ready to opening a second location on 3621 U.S. 93 at Brooks and Reserve Street.
Notorious P.I.G. first opened its doors on Front Street in April 2015. Business is booming, according to owner Burke Holmes, who said in 2018 he sold more than 13,000 lbs of pulled pork, more than 10,000 lbs of beef brisket and nearly 7,000 full racks of ribs.
"We’ve been really fortunate. Missoula has kind of embraced us down [on Front street], so we thought we’d stretch our legs south for a while," Holmes said.
"I was looking around, driving all over the northwest. I was looking in Spokane, Coeur D'Alene, Bozeman Kalispell, and realized the second location we might as well do it down the street," Holmes said.
The new location, which used to be a Jiffy Lube oil change facility, is being transformed into Holmes' dream restaurant. He said the original spot on Front street holds about 35 people, and the new place can seat more than 60.
"We got a big parking lot, so parking is not an issue anymore. We got more room here, it’s a big open space," Holmes said.
He adds the new spot will serve the same high quality product, but in the future he hopes to add more to the menu.
"I’ve also got a bunch of really creative people in the kitchen that want to flex new ideas," Holmes said. "This is the kind of an avenue for us to do that. We’ll definitely have some new things coming down the pipe, which we’re really excited about."
Holmes said he's shooting to open to second location before February. No opening date is set.
Holmes said he's proud to be a local Montana restaurant, and it's a privilege to feed Missoulians each day.
"We’ve always been so happy and fortunate to have customers that are willing to take their hard earned money and spend it on us," he said. "We take that very seriously, we put a lot of pressure on ourselves to put out a really good product."
Notorious P.I.G. is looking to hire a handful of energetic meat-lovers. He says if you would like to apply, email your resume to info@thenotoriouspigbbq.com.