Classes resumed on Tuesday at Sentinel High School after a lock down forced an early dismissal at the school Monday. School officials and police searched the building and say there is no active threat to students.
The school went into lock down for about four hours on Monday after a loaded ammunition magazine was found on campus. Sentinel Principal Ted Fuller said eye witnesses heard the sound of metal hitting the floor between classes. One student picked up the loaded magazine and took it to the main office.
Law enforcement searched the building, including student backpacks that matched a description from eye witnesses. Fuller said the school does not have a suspect or the name of suspect as of 4:30 PM, Monday. They have a description of the person and the backpack they were wearing, according to witnesses.
All afternoon and evening activities were cancelled Monday.
One parent of Sentinel students posted updates on Twitter about the lock down.
Doug writes: "Texting with your kids during an active lockdown sucks. Completely sucks."
Other parents waiting outside the school ahead of the 12:05 PM dismissal also voiced concerns. John Alcala is a parent of a Sentinel High School student, and he's using the incident as a call to action.
"You just never know. You hear stories, and you always say, well, that's somewhere else, but you never know," Alcala said. "It might be you next time. We as parents have to be proactive. Everyone has to be proactive."
A press release from MCPS says police will patrol Sentinel's campus and the surrounding areas as classes resume on Tuesday. School therapists and counselors are available to provide support for students who need it.
Story updated January 15, 2019.