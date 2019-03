Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT TODAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FLATHEAD RANGE, WHITEFISH RANGE, SWAN RANGE AND GLACIER NATIONAL PARK. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WARNING AREA IS CONSIDERABLE RISING TO HIGH. * REASON/IMPACTS...PROLONGED WARMING WILL RESULT IN WIDESPREAD AVALANCHING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS. TRAVEL ON AND BELOW STEEP SLOPES IS NOT RECOMMENDED. AVALANCHES MAY RUN LONG DISTANCES. CONSULT HTTP://WWW.FLATHEADAVALANCHE.ORG FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. SIMILAR AVALANCHE DANGER MAY EXIST AT LOCATIONS OUTSIDE THE COVERAGE AREA OF ANY AVALANCHE CENTER. &&