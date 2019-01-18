A Coram woman says she woke Friday morning to find two people standing in her doorway. Those people opened fire while she was laying on the couch.
Deputy Corporal Travis W. Bruyer with the Flathead County Sheriffs office is reminding people to lock their doors. He said the woman apparently left her food unlocked that night and fell asleep on the couch.
Sheriffs say the woman was uninjured, but she's "shaken."
The suspects left the scene. Deputies have recovered evidence on scene they hope will lead them to the suspects.
If you have any information about this incident please call Flathead Crimestoppers at 406-752-8477.