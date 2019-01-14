Classes will resume Tuesday at Sentinel High School after a lockdown forced an early dismissal at the school Monday.
The school went into lockdown for about four hours Monday, after a loaded ammunition magazine was found in hallway.
Sentinel Principal Ted Fuller said eye witnesses heard the sound of metallic hitting the floor in between classes. One student picked up the loaded magazine and took it to the main office.
Law enforcement searched the building, including student backpacks that matched a description from eye witnesses.
Fuller said the school does not have a suspect or the name of suspect as of 4:30 PM, Monday. Just a description of the person and the backpack they were wearing, according to witnesses.
All afternoon and evening activities were cancelled Monday.
Fuller said school will resume as normal on Tuesday.
One parent of Sentinel students posted updates on Twitter about the lockdown.
Doug writes: "Texting with your kids during an active lockdown sucks. Completely sucks."
Other parents waiting outside the school ahead of the 12:05 PM dismissal also voiced concerns.