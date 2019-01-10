KALISPELL - A new president and chief executive officer is joining Kalispell Regional Healthcare.
Dr. Craig Lambrecht is a decorated member of the U.S. National Guard and served two combat missions in Iraq. His most recent health care roles include serving as president and CEO at Medcenter One Health System in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The change comes as the hospital recently settled a $24 million lawsuit regarding financial reimbursement for physicians, and has also been sued by nurses regarding its labor practices, according to the Flathead Beacon.
From the KRH press release:
KALISPELL, MT – January 10, 2018 The Kalispell Regional Healthcare (KRH) Board of Trustees announced today the selection of Craig Lambrecht, MD, MPH, MBA, MHSA, FACEP, as the system’s new President & Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Lambrecht officially begins his position in early February.
“We are thrilled that Dr. Lambrecht has chosen to join the KRH team and make Kalispell his home,” said KRH Board of Trustees Chair Dennis Sabo. “The KRH Board of Trustees is confident that Dr. Lambrecht has the right mix of skills and experience to compassionately lead our organization out of a difficult time and into a bright future. Dr. Lambrecht shares our vision of an independent healthcare system whose physicians and provider staff deliver the highest quality medical care possible to our community.”
Dr. Lambrecht received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and completed his Emergency Medicine Residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin. He later received a Master of Science in Health Services Administration, a Master of Public Health and a Master of Business Administration.
He first assumed a health care leadership role as Senior Chief Medical Officer in 2002 with the North Dakota Department of Health. Dr. Lambrecht later served multiple roles at Medcenter One Health System in Bismarck, North Dakota, including Emergency Department Chair, Corporate Medical Director, Chief Operating Officer and President & Chief Executive Officer. He was later selected to lead the region as President of Sanford West, a member of the Sanford Health System, a position he has held since 2012.
Dr. Lambrecht served in a variety of leadership roles during his United States National Guard 30-year tenure, which included two combat missions in Iraq. He is the recipient of numerous awards for exemplary service, including an Army Commendation Medal, a Meritorious Service Medal, the United States Army Legion of Merit Award, the Army Commendation Medal for Support of Iraqi Freedom, the North Dakota National Guard Governor’s Legion of Merit Award and the War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.
He is a fellow of the American College of Emergency Physicians, a delegate to the American Hospital Association, a member of the Montana Medical Association, a member of the North Dakota Medical Association, an Advisory Council member of the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and a member of the American Board of Emergency Medicine.
When not at work, Dr. Lambrecht enjoys ranching, hunting and spending time outdoors.
“I am thrilled to join Kalispell Regional Healthcare and look forward to becoming a member of the KRH family and the Flathead Valley community,” said Dr. Lambrecht. “KRH has a rich history of excellence and provides an impressive level of health care services to this region. While the organization has seen some challenges over the past couple of years, I’m confident that KRH is positioned for a healthy future. I’m committed to working with the Board, Executive Team, medical staff and employees to fulfill our mission to the level our patients and families expect and deserve.”