KALISPELL - Doctors can now provide specialist care to patients in clinics hundreds of miles away, thanks to a new rural "telemedicine" program.

A 425-mile network of fiber in the ground connects Kalispell Regional Hospital doctors to rural clinics.

Spokespeople say doctors can now video call patients to treat and diagnose them. The added fibers in the ground are also letting healthcare providers to get lifesaving information faster.

"If you have a trauma in the ER, it takes 20 minutes to download an MRI image, to diagnose what's going on with that trauma. That can be life threatening for the patients. After the fiber project, now it's 10-20 seconds," Health Information Exchange of Montana Executive Director Ahyoung Huff said.

Tuesday morning U.S. Senator Steve Daines and Federal Communications Commissioner Brendan Carr toured Montana Children's specialists in Missoula to talk Telemedicine and how it's saving lives.

"We heard from providers here that are able to deliver specialist care to remote and rural communities that without the broadband connection they simply wouldn't have that care available," Carr said."

But healthcare providers and patients aren't the only ones reaping the benefits of improvements of new technology.

"We're looking at some public safety communications that are critical for firefighters and smokejumpers to help put out forest fires," Carr said.

Virtual Reality is helping train firefighters for worst case scenarios, before they're actually in them. Improvements in tech like virtual reality is helping firefighters practice, for example, when a smokejumpers parachute malfunctions, what to do in that scenario.

The rural telemedicine program is funded by a $13.6 million grant awarded in 2007 by the FCC Commission to the Health Information Exchange of Montana.