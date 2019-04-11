MISSOULA - You could say it's been a chilly spring.
The National Weather Service Missoula says the first few months of 2019 are the coldest start of the year in 40 years.
The average temperature for the first 100 days of the year, Jan. 1-April 10, was 25.7 degrees in 2019.
In 1979, the average temperature for the first 100 days of the year was 23.9.
NWS says below-normal temperatures are likely to continue through April 17 - so don't pack away the wool socks and sweaters just yet.
Missoula was hardly alone. Montana and North Dakota were hit with an "arctic blast" of cold air in February and March that led to record-breaking lows throughout the region.