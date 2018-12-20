SUPERIOR - Authorities have released the names of two truck drivers killed on Interstate 90 on a morning marked by a chaotic series of semi crashes.
Mineral County Deputy Coronor AJ Allard says Jatinderpal Singh, 32, died when his semi wrecked on slick roads. Singh was from Delta, British Columbia.
Vilyam Veresko, 30, of Moses Lake Washington, is identified as the driver who died when he got out of his wrecked semi, fell off a bridge and down a 100-foot drop.
Three other semis wrecked around the same time in the same area that morning in separate crashes.
One driver was taken by air ambulance to the hospital, and a firefighter from Frenchtown Rural slipped on ice, fell off a bridge and has been hospitalized with injuries.
The firefighter is expected to recover, authorities said Thursday.