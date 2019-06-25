POLSON - The Lake County Sheriff released the names of three people who died in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 93 on Monday morning.
The wreck happened around 7 AM on June 24 near Ninepipes Lodge, south of Ronan.
Audrey Moran, 66, of Polson, and David Temte, 20, and Benjamin Temte, 20, both of Bloomington, Minnesota, all died in the wreck, according to the sheriff.
The Montana Highway Patrol says the Minnesota men were in a sedan that left the road, hit a guardrail, veered back onto the road and crashed head-on into Moran's vehicle.
All three died at the scene.
Authorities said alcohol didn't appear to be a factor in the wreck. Sheriff Don Bell says the Montana Crime Lab will examine the drivers' bodies.