UPDATE: The sheriff's office released the names of the suspect and victim in Thursday night's shooting.
Daniel Chance Blixt, 29, of Pablo, is charged with deliberate homicide in the death of Matthew Adam Posey Darnell, 30, of Polson.
From Sheriff Don Bell: "The shooting was called in about 21:39 2-28-2019 to the lake county 911 center and CS&KT officers and Lake County Deputies and Montana Highway Patrol arrived on scene and found Matthew Darnell shot multiple times and he was rushed to a local hospital where Darnell died a short time later from his injuries in the shooting."
PABLO, Mont. - One person has died after a shooting in Pablo Thursday night, according to law enforcement.
A release from Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said a call to 911 came in just after 9:30 PM Thursday, Feb. 28, for a shooting on Division Street in Pablo.
Lake County Sheriff's Deputies, CSKT Tribal Police and Montana Highway Partol responded to the scene. Upon arriving, officers found a man had been shot several times. He was taken to St. Luke's Hospital in Ronan where he died as a result of his injuries.
A suspect is being held in the Lake County Jail. Investigators are working to interview witnesses.
This is a developing story. Additional details will be added as they are available.