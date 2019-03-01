Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... GLACIER PARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /GPI/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW/WIND. LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGH ROUGHLY NOON, WITH ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES EXPECTED. AN ARCTIC FRONT WILL APPROACH GPI AROUND NOON, BRINGING AN ABRUPT CHANGE TO NORTHEAST WINDS, WITH WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH POSSIBLE. BREEZY NORTHEAST WINDS WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING WITH A SECOND INCREASE IN WIND EXPECTED LATE THIS EVENING. THIS SECOND SURGE COULD SEE EVEN STRONGER WINDS, POSSIBLY REACHING NEAR 50 MPH. BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS TIMEFRAME.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW FOLLOWED BY EXTREMELY COLD WIND CHILLS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE, FLATHEAD VALLEY, MISSION VALLEY, AND POLSON. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON MST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT DUE TO DRIFTING SNOW ACROSS ROADWAYS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR BLOWING SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS OR IMPOSSIBLE. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&