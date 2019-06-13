WEST GLACIER - A 40-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man is arrested on a DUI charge after a wreck on Two Medicine Road in Glacier National Park.
Park officials say Paul Codotte of Starr School, Mont. died in the rollover. Leo J. Hagan, 19, of East Glacier, is identified as the driver. Hagan has been arrested on DUI charges.
A park release says the 911 call came in at midnight on Wednesday, June 12.
Responders found a single vehicle rolled over, and Hagan deceased at the scene. Another passenger was taken to the hospital.
Park officials didn't say how many people were riding in the car at the time of the rollover.
Alcohol and seatbelt use are being investigated as factors in the wreck.
Story updated June 13 with names provided by GNP.