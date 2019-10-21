KALISPELL - Authorities say no charges have been filed at this time while they investigate the shooting death of a 53-year-old man on Saturday.
The Kalispell Police Department say John Araujo, 53, of Kalispell, was found dead on Sat., Oct. 19 in a suspected homicide.
A 911 call requested a welfare check at a home in southwest Kalispell on Saturday, and shortly after, a man turned himself in at the police station and said he had shot someone in his home.
Authorities say they interviewed the suspect and released him without filing charges. They say he knew Araujo before the shooting.
U.S. Department of Justice records show that Araujo was charged in September with methamphetamine trafficking.
No charges have been filed at this time as investigation continues. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Capt. Jim Wardensky at 406-758-7794.