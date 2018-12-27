Some bus stops in Missoula are raising some eyebrows, after the Mountain Line transportation replaced the standard benches with leaning posts.
A Mountain Line representative says the standard benches were removed after frequent requests from nearby residents.
"It’s my understanding that we installed three of these benches last year in response to numerous complaints, almost daily complaints, of people sleeping in bus shelters," Mountain Line Community Outreach Coordinator Bill Pfeiffer said.
Mountain Line has more than 250 bus stops in Missoula.
Pfeiffer said his company installed the slanted benches at three bus stops on West Broadway, which is on the same street as the Poverello Homeless Center.
"We were responding to three specific areas where we were having recurring problems. As far as I understand, that has really improved the cleanliness of those shelters," Pfeiffer said.
But while the slanted benches are helping West Broadway bus stops get tidier, elderly residents who rely on Mountain Line for transportation said the change is tough.
"These seat situations are not good for older folks, the younger folks they can handle standing around," said a man who gave his name as William. He uses the bus system daily.
The benches are drawing criticism on social media.
"Can't let the homeless get too comfortable. What about the old and disabled that need a place to sit waiting for the bus? It pisses me off," writes Mike on Facebook.
Pfeiffer said Mountain Line transportation is not planning to install more of these slanted benches, and added that they are not intended to impact older folks.
"We also have a responsibility to balance all of these needs amongst people in the community," Pfeiffer said. "These were, unfortunately, three problem areas for us in trying to keep people utilizing these areas for their intended use, which is to wait for the bus."
Pfeiffer said Mountain Line recently received a federal grant that will help improve its services in 2019. He adds the company is looking to add improvements to their bus stops.