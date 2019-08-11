Highway 2, Lincoln County

The Montana Highway Patrol confirms one motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the highway near Marion on Saturday. They say it happened along Highway 2 near mile marker 80, when a motorcycle lost control as a truck with a camper attached was trying to make a left turn. Authorities say the motorcyclist lost control and fell off the bike. He was run over by the camper. The victim, a 65 year-old man from Kalispell, was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway authorities are still investigating.

