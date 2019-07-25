RONAN - A fire on the Flathead Indian Reservation expanded to nearly 300 acres in a few days, and two rural roads are closed.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Divison of Fire says as of Thursday, July 25, the fire is burning in grass and timber along steep and rugged terrain.
Nenemay Road and FB-4000 Road are closed until further notice.
Multiple grounds and air crews of 150 personnel total are responding to the fire, which is 10 percent contained. No structures are currently threatened. The fire was started by lightning sometime on July 22 or 23.