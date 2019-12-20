Montana Ace donates over $8,000 to Toys for Tots Program

MISSOULA - To help families in need this holiday season, Western Montana Ace locations have donated over $8,000 dollars towards Toys for Tots.
In partnership with ABC FOX Montana, the final number is $8,557.89 donated towards the program that helps provide families with toys for the holiday season.
Multiple western Montana Ace locations collected new, unwrapped toys, along with money donations for the last few weeks, culminating in the final check presentation, held today at the Trempers Ace in Missoula.
Here are the final numbers for the locations throughout Western Montana:
Missoula: $6,202.55
Kalispell: $1,243.90
Ronan: $510.00
Polson: $601.44
Grand total: $8557.89
This money will go towards buying toys for children to have something underneath their trees for future holiday seasons to come.