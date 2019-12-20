Montana Ace donates over $8,000 to Toys for Tots Program

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR PHILIP ARTHUR PIETZ HAS EXPIRED. PHILIP IS STILL MISSING. PLEASE CALL LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 406-447-3233 OR 911 WITH ANY INFORMATION.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT ...THE FOREST SERVICE FLATHEAD AVALANCHE CENTER KALISPELL MT HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH... * TIMING...IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST SATURDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...WHITEFISH RANGE. * AVALANCHE DANGER...THE AVALANCHE DANGER FOR THE WATCH AREAS IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO HIGH ON FRIDAY OR SATURDAY. * REASON/IMPACTS...HEAVY SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS WILL LIKELY CREATE WIDESPREAD AREAS OF UNSTABLE SNOW. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP. TRAVEL IN AND BELOW AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED ON FRIDAY OR SATURDAY. &&