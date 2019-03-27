MMIWG activist spreads awareness through 80 mile walk

MISSOULA- Thursday people will gather to walk 80 miles for Jermain Charlo as well as the MMIWG movement, and one of Missoula’s very own University of Montana students is walking for the third year in a row.
Walking for her third year, Marita Grow Thunder says this walk isn’t just about bringing awareness to Jermain Charlo, but also a gathering of prayer, healing, and unity.
With light being shed on the growing epidemic, Marita says she hopes this three day walk will spark action in the community.
"I'm really glad there is a lot more coverage of it and a lot more action too. You can't have action without awareness and you can't have awareness without action, so there are different things for everybody to do,” said Marita Grow Thunder.
Walking a little over 80 miles in three days, participants will walk nearly a marathon distance each day, and with a lot of time to think, Marita says it's she reflects on why she's walking in the first place.
"It's easy to lose track of why you are walking but I think about all the people, and all the girls that weren't allowed to be girls in our community,” added Grow Thunder.
With Hanna’s Act being tabled in the legislature yesterday, Marita says the news was disappointing, but all she can do now is keep bringing awareness to the MMIWG crisis.
"This crisis can stop and it stops with all of us together and so II just really hope there is a level of unity and beginnings of healing and self-care and addressing and talking about this issue and not giving up on each other,” said Marita Grow Thunder.
Walk officials say the public is welcome to join the walk at any point, whether it be for a mile, or more.
The walk begins March 28th at 8 a.m. at Flathead Indian Reservation in Rollins and ends March 31st at 6:30 p.m. in Evaro.