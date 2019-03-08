MISSOULA - Missoula Police are warning people to stay away from a moose and her calf spotted in downtown Missoula.
Police sent a reverse 911 message to people within a half-mile radius of the area where the moose was spotted.
The moose was first spotted in the 200 block of East Pine Street near the Peak Health and Wellness Center downtown.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials say the reports of moose in downtown Missoula came in Thursday night. They believe these moose are the same moose that forced trail closures in Greenough Park earlier this week.
Law enforcement and FWP are on scene. FWP says the best case scenario is to keep people back and allow the moose to leave the area.
