MISSOULA - Avalanche forecasters warn that anyone venturing out into the backcountry should watch out for precarious slabs of snow.
Logan King with the West Central Montana Avalanche Center writes that for Dec. 20, "wind slabs" of snow in the Rattlesnake and Bitterroot are easily triggered.
"The big take away is wind slabs are wide spread, very sensitive to triggers, and are not something you want to be on, below, or near for that matter. If you are seeing signs of wind loading you can also expect to hear/see whumpfing, shooting cracks, collapsing and remote triggers; all of which should point you away from wind affected terrain."
Check MissoulaAvalanche.Org all winter for up-to-date avalanche advisories and a look at conditions on slopes around the area.