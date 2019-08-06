Missing Western Montana man found dead in Mineral Co.

A Western Montana man, who went missing on Thursday, has been found dead.
Mineral County Sheriff Mike Boone says that the body of Andrew James Hossle was located late Monday afternoon.
In a press release, Sheriff Boone says that Mineral County Dispatch received a call on Thursday, August 1, from a man who identified himself as a friend of Hossle's.
He said Hossle has recently been communicating with him via text message and seemed despondent and suicidal. His friend indicated Hossle may be near a bridge in Alberton.
Missoula County Sheriff's deputies located Hossle's vehicle 10 miles west of Alberton in the Fish Creek area on Thursday.
Several agencies, including the Mineral County Sheriff's Office, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Montana Fish & Game, a Swiftwater Rescue Team and Hossle's family and friends then began an extensive search for Hossle. It lasted through Saturday, August 3.
On Monday, the Mineral County Sheriff's Office received a call from a local rafting company that they located a body, possibly that of the missing man.
Authorities positively identified the body as Hossle.
Sheriff Boone says that his body has been sent to the Montana State Crime Lab and that an investigation into his death continues.