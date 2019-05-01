Middle school students dive into aquatic invasive education at Flathead Lake

KALISPELL- The flathead lake biological station hosted the first of five mussel walks throughout the flathead lake.
These mussel walks are all to kick off the new aquatic invasive species curriculum that will be diving into middle schools next fall.
The youth of Flathead stepped out of the classroom, and into the sun at the West Shore of Flathead Lake to learn more about keeping our region safe from invasive mussels.
Earlier this April the Flathead Biological Station began their pilot program for an aquatic invasive species curriculum.
Starting with Somers Middle School and Polson Middle School, students had the opportunity to get hands on experience with invasive mussels, and their teacher says it’s all to empower and educate them.
"We are one of the last clean beautiful drainages on the planet so I've been trying to bring that home to them, this is their backyard so it's their responsibility,” said 6th grade teacher, Holiday Madich.
Students went through different activity stations, learned how to clean, drain, and dry equipment, and even watched mussel dogs get to work.
They also walked along the shore picking up excess trash and trying to find mussels, Flathead Lake experts say this aquatic invasive species education is extremely important right now.
"We have recently a few years ago had some invasive mussels be detected in the reservoir, and since that detection the state of Montana has been working actively to increase awareness and education throughout the state,” said Education Coordinator for the Flathead Biological Station, Holly Church.
Starting fall 2019, the awareness and education will begin in middle schools around the area.
With invasive mussels being dangerous, razor sharp, and able to spread easily, this education will hopefully stop this species of mussels from taking over one of Montana’s favorite places.
