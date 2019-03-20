Memorial held for Marion firefighter this Saturday.

MISSOULA- The Marion Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own this week, after firefighter Tiffany Hamdan passed away Sunday.
Tiffany had been a firefighter for the Marion Fire Department for four years, and according to the Missoulian, Hamdan passed away in a motor vehicle accident in Yaak Sunday morning, and was not on duty at the time.
She leaves behind three daughters and a fourteen-year-old son.
Her memorial will be held this Saturday, March 23rd, at Marion's main fire department at 11 a.m.
There is also a go fund me set up for tiffany's funeral expenses and to support her fourteen-year-old son, to donate you can click here.