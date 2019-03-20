Memorial held for Marion firefighter this Saturday.

Photo courtesy of Marion Fire Department

MARION- The Marion Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after firefighter Tiffany Hamdan passed away Sunday.

Tiffany had been a firefighter for the Marion Fire Department for four years.

The Missoulian reports that Hamdan died in a car accident in Yaak Sunday morning. She was not on duty at the time.

She leaves behind three daughters and a son.

Her memorial will be held this Saturday, March 23, at Marion's main fire department at 11 AM.

There is also a GoFundMe set up for Tiffany's funeral expenses and to support her fourteen-year-old son. To donate, you can click here.

