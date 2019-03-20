MARION- The Marion Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after firefighter Tiffany Hamdan passed away Sunday.
Tiffany had been a firefighter for the Marion Fire Department for four years.
The Missoulian reports that Hamdan died in a car accident in Yaak Sunday morning. She was not on duty at the time.
She leaves behind three daughters and a son.
Her memorial will be held this Saturday, March 23, at Marion's main fire department at 11 AM.
There is also a GoFundMe set up for Tiffany's funeral expenses and to support her fourteen-year-old son. To donate, you can click here.