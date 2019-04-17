Man, woman jailed after robbery, pursuit near Condon

MISSOULA- A man and woman are in jail after a robbery and high speed pursuit in the Swan Valley Wednesda.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says a reverse 911 alert was put out to residents Condon area, alerting them of the danger and asking them to be on the lookout for the suspect vehicle.
Officials say it all started around 4:30 PM in the Condon area.
A caller reported to 911 that a man was inside her home, pointed a gun at her, and left.
Missoula County deputies, Montana Highway Patrol, and Forest Service began searching the area. Two Bear Air's helicopter was also called in.
The car, which was reported stolen, was located on Highway 83 headed northbound at about 6:30 PM.
Montana Highway Patrol initiated a pursuit, which eventually led into Lake County. The pursuit hit speeds of over 100 mph.
The man and his female passenger were eventually taken into custody without incident.
The two were transported back to Missoula County.