In Flathead County, a local bar was robbed this morning by a man armed with pepper spray.
the Dam Town Tavern is just off Highway 2 in Hungry Horse Montana.
Flathead County Sheriff, Brian Heino says the suspect pepper-sprayed a bartender and grabbed thousands of dollars in cash just before 2 a.m.
The suspect then ran out of the bar and dropped some cash before getting away in a truck.
Flathead county deputies tried following tire tracks before losing the trail.
The sheriff's office is still waiting on security camera footage and plan on releasing descriptions of the suspect and the truck some time tomorrow.