KALISPELL - A man is recovering from serious injuries after falling off a cliff in an avalanche triggered by motorized snow bikes.
The Flathead Avalanche Center reports that the man was riding with a group on the summit of Spring Slide Mountain on Sat., Jan. 5.
A large overhang of snow and ice broke beneath one rider, triggering several slab avalanches on the rocky, steep ridge and carrying the man over the cliff band and burying him under snow.
His companions rescued him and he was evacuated by a Two Bear Air helicopter, according to the Flathead Avalanche Center.
His name has not been released. More details are expected to be released sometime Monday.
Photos provided by Two Bear Air.