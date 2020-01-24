EVERGREEN, Mont. -- A man led police on a chase in Evergreen Thursday around 9:45 p.m in a vehicle that was reportedly stolen.
Flathead County Sheriff's Office said in a release they chased down Arthur L. Palmer, 34, who was running from officers in the Evergreen area. Palmer allegedly crashed on Rail Park Road but kept driving the vehicle.
Officers laid down spike strips that Palmer hit at Rail Park Drive and Flathead Drive. According to officers, Palmer proceeded to drive eastbound on Highway 2 in the westbound lane.
Later on, Palmer allegedly bolted out of the vehicle heading towards the Highway 2 and Highway 35 intersection. Officers chased down Palmer on foot and arrested him soon after.
Palmer is jailed at the Flathead County Detention Center awaiting multiple felony charges. He was wanted for absconding parole.
The Flathead County Sheriff wrote in a release warning community members to keep unattended vehicles locked and turned off.