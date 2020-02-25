MCDONALD LAKE - A man fell through ice on McDonald Lake on Monday night.
According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Lake County 911 received the report at about 10:45 p.m., about an hour after he fell through. The release says the man had to smash his way through 50-75 feet of ice to get to shore.
Officers located the man on the south side of the lake with a friend who was giving him initial treatment. He could not walk and was in hypothermic condition when officers found him, according to the release.
Officers had to carry him about a mile and a half to EMS and Mission Fire units who brought him to a nearby hospital.