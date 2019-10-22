KALISPELL - A man is accused of being responsible for the deaths of a mother and daughter in a crash on July 4.
Mason David Drake, 23, is facing two charges of vehicular homicide while under the influence.
Charging documents say Drake was intoxicated that night while driving a red Chevy pickup that crossed the center line and hit a Ford pickup.
Alice Barten, 59, and her daughter Katie Barten, 31, died in the wreck.
Documents say charges were filed Oct. 7 after results of a blood test showed Drake's blood alcohol level at .136 after the crash.
Drake's bail is set at $500,000.