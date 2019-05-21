TROY - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is urging residents in Troy to watch out for a man who may be armed and dangerous.
The sheriff says the man is 20-30 years old, about 6" tall, with facial hair, wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. Residents in the Lake Creek Road, School House Lake Road and Highway 56 area are asked to lock their homes and vehicles and stay inside.
Call 911 if you see someone with that description.
The Western News in Libby reports that the man is a driver of a stolen pickup who was last seen on foot near Lake Creek Road: