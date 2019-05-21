Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FLATHEAD LAKE... * TIMING...4 PM UNTIL 9 PM MDT TUESDAY EVENING. * WHERE...FLATHEAD LAKE * WINDS...NORTHEAST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. THE STRONGER WINDS WILL BE CONFINED BETWEEN THE NARROWS AND YELLOW BAY. * WAVE HEIGHTS...1 TO 2 FEET...LOCALLY UP TO 3 FEET. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES WILL DEVELOP ON THE LAKE BY EARLY THIS EVENING CREATING HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKE WIND ADVISORY INDICATES THAT WINDS WILL CAUSE ROUGH CHOP ON AREA LAKES. SMALL BOATS WILL BE ESPECIALLY PRONE TO CAPSIZING. &&